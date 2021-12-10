Social media threat closes Susquehanna Township School District on Friday

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Susquehanna Township School District closed its doors for in-person learning on Friday, Dec. 10, in response to a social media threat.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox ! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

According to the school district’s tweet, the students instead will participate in virtual instruction for the day.

In response to a social media threat, schools will be closed for in-person learning today while we investigate. Virtual instruction will be provided for all learners. Please check district email, voicemail, and text messages for details. https://t.co/9RLf7GYN1u pic.twitter.com/juaG2Xb6A0 — Susquehanna Township School District (@stsdschools) December 10, 2021

abc27 received a screenshot of the social media threat where the individual wrote that they were going to “shoot up” the school on Friday. Others who found the social media post shared it warning their followers, “Please don’t go to school tomorrow for your safety everyone” and “Stay safe y’all.”

Police investigate the incident. The details of the threat made have not yet been confirmed by the school district or police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.