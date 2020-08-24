Several Middletown football players to quarantine after student-athlete tests positive for Covid-19

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — In a letter addressed to parents on Monday, the Middletown Area School District says a positive test from a student-athlete has resulted in several members of the football team being asked to quarantine.

The school district says it was notified this morning that the student tested positive. It says that members of the football team who were in close contact with them on Aug. 21 will need to quarantine for 14 days. Students required to quarantine will be notified.

The letter also revealed that a staff employee from the high school tested positive and that they were last in the building on Aug. 17. The employee did not have contact with other students and had very limited contact with other employees, the letter said.