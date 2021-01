The colder weather this weekend will lead to opportunities for snow this upcoming week.

First, this Monday night through Tuesday storm presents the possibility for snow, sleet, and freezing rain. A mix of snow and sleet will begin after 5 PM Monday. The atmosphere should cool enough that an accumulating snow is likely for Monday night through early Tuesday morning. Then Tuesday morning features a lighter wintry mix that will continue through the daytime hours. 2-4" of snow are likely across the region, unless sleet cuts more into those final totals. See the timeline of this storm and forecast map below: