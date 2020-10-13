South Side Elementary School to go remote after staff member tests positive for Covid-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — After a staff member at South Side Elementary School tested positive for coronavirus, principal Jeff Beeman said in a letter addressed to parents on Monday that students from Kindergarten through 4th grade will be learning remotely until Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Beeman noted that Fifth-grade students will continue to report to CD Middle School for in-person learning, however.

The decision to switch to remote learning was made Saturday, after the school district was notified that a staff member at South Side tested positive for the virus, Beeman said. The exposure likely occurred at an event outside the school, he added.

The individual was last in the building at South Side on Oct. 6.

Those who have come in close contact with the staff member have been notified directly, Beeman said. The principal noted the following, in part, in his letter addressed to parents:

“While temporarily moving South Side students to remote learning certainly is not our preferred outcome, the District has no alternative. Pursuant to the DOH guidelines and the advice of the District physician, the COVID-19 positive individual’s close contacts with staff members at South Side will require 10 staff members, including administrators at that school, to quarantine. South Side’s administrative staff plays a critical role in the operation of the school, including leading the critical functions of scheduling, student discipline, assisting staff and coordinating arrival and dismissal. The loss of in-person work from the members of that administrative staff essentially prevents the school from offering in-person instruction.

We are very disappointed that South Side will not be joining our other elementary schools that are returning to full time in-person instruction on October 13, 2020, and regret the inconvenience caused by this unpredictable situation. However, the District simply cannot offer South Side students with in-person classes given the unique circumstances we are now facing. Accordingly, South Side students will work remotely from now through October 20, 2020. During this time, your child is required to participate in remote learning, unless unable due to illness or absence excused under school board policy.

While there were only a small number of students who had close contact with the staff member who tested positive, we ask that you continue to monitor your child for symptoms of COVID-19 in accordance with the Central Dauphin School District’s daily self-screening process. Students who are not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, may return to in-person learning on October 21, 2020.

Please also remember that all of our choices impact our ability to continue to offer in person classes. The choices you make affect others so please continue to observe masking and social distancing guidelines

The health of the Central Dauphin School District students, staff and community is our top priority. Each potential situation involving close contact with COVID-19 is highly fact-specific and may differ from the general provisions of the District’s Health and Safety Plan or other publicly available guidance. The District will examine the particular facts of each potential exposure and take action as directed by the DOH and the District’s physician.

Students who are not experiencing coronavirus symptoms may return to in-person learning Oct. 21.

