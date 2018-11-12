Southampton Twp. intersection causing controversy among residents, officials

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A Southampton Township intersection has been causing controversy for years. Recent accidents have residents fed up.

Neighbors near the Orrstown and Thornwood intersection are worried for their properties and their lives. They say the current two-way stop sign isn't working, and more needs to be done.

The township says PennDOT needs to make changes, but PennDOT says the township is in control.

"I just heard this big thud, and when I came out the door, the electric truck was right there," said Carline Kaufmann, a Southampton Township resident describing when a truck almost crashed into her home less than two weeks ago.

Neighbors say the Orrstown and Thornwood intersection been a problem for decades, but it's getting worse.

"It was really scary," said Carline Kaufmann. "I was shaking like a leaf."

Southampton Township residents tell us there have been two accidents there in two weeks.

"You hear people flying down the highway," said Kim Traini, who also lives near the intersection. "We're hearing squealing wheels."

"There was a jeep that was teetering on this thing...they're not easy to bend," Edward Kaufmann said about a metal pole meant to protect the fire hydrant in front of his home.

Residents say people aren't stopping at the Thornwood stop signs or they're speeding across Orrstown.

"I pay taxes," said Edward Kaufmann. "I'm worried about my life. I don't want to see anyone else's life taken away."

Thornwood is a township road, and Orrstown, also Route 533, is run by the state.

PennDOT recently lowered Orrstown's speed limit from 50 to 45 mph. Thornwood's is 25 mph.

The township says it's been working to make the intersection safer for years.

"We've added a stop ahead painted on the road," said Doug Shields, the township's code enforcement officer. "We've also added a stop here, with a stop bar."

Shields says accident reports from the last ten years show 25 reported accidents, with 19 injuries and one fatality.

Multiple neighbors say that all of those numbers are higher.

"We have done everything we could do possibly on the township's end," said Shields. "The rest would be up to PennDOT."

PennDOT disagrees.

A representative says a study showed the intersection didn't meet the criteria for a four-way stop, but there are other options, and it's the township's responsibility to initiate collaborative action.

PennDOT recommended adding stop signs on both the left and right sides of Thornwood, enlarging the size of signs or considering a flashing beacon to alert traffic from all directions.

"Every week, we have some sort of discussion with PennDOT," said Shields.

"We basically are getting nowhere," said Carline Kaufmann.

PennDOT says the new speed limit has had what it calls a modest effect on speed.

It suggested the township work with the agency to add signs showing the speed vehicles are traveling, and ask the State Police to help with enforcement.