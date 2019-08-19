SPCA: 38 dogs taken from ‘deplorable’ home

NEW OXFORD, Pa. (WHTM) – The Adams County SPCA seized more than three dozen dogs from an Oxford Township home.

Investigators said they found 38 Chinese crested dogs and a cat living in deplorable conditions on Friday after responding to a report of a foul odor coming from a small home on Mount Misery Road.

Eastern Adams Regional police said 15 dogs needed immediate medical attention and were turned over to the SPCA. The shelter has temporary custody of the 23 other dogs until a court decision is made.

Police said the dogs were packed in cages and the home had no water, no electricity, and feces on the floor.

The SPCA says the owner was selling dogs and showing some with the American Kennel Club. The dogs are receiving care and are not yet available for adoption.

Charges are pending.