Speaker Turzai: Americans demand Justice

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Speaker of the House Mike Turzai issued the following Sunday in support of Pennsylvanians protesting.

“The killing of George Floyd by a police officer was depraved and senseless.

“Americans demand justice.

“The tragic incident exposes the need for fairness in all aspects of our national life. We need to continue to promote educational choice and economic opportunity for all. We need to protect every life, from the unborn to the elderly. We say this because every human being deserves dignity and respect. That is why we must address our criminal justice system in part by fostering renewed professionalism and decorum. We have yet to end racism and discrimination. We have come far, but not far enough.

“At this critical time in the life our state, the capital city of Harrisburg could offer a vision for change—a Democratic Mayor and a Republican Speaker standing together for educational choice and community policing and economic investments leading to family-sustaining jobs. We can cross the partisan divide. We can stand together for what is right. We can heal broken communities.

“This moment calls for hope, not fear; love, not hate.”