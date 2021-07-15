Special Bond: Trooper Van Scyoc and Dillon Strouse

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A panic alarm response, out of Cumberland County, turned into a friendship being shared around the country.

Friday night, at 11:00 p.m., Dillon Strouse was hanging out in his Newville home.

“All of a sudden, my aunt said there’s a state trooper coming down the sidewalk with a flashlight,” Strouse said. “I was like ‘oh no’ and I realized what I did.”

Spencer Van Scyoc, Pennsylvania State Police trooper, was the one behind the flashlight.

“Our station was alerted that a Dillon Strouse had accidentally or possibly clicked his emergency alert button on his phone which alerted us, so dispatchers sent me,” Trooper Van Scyoc said.

And once the scene’s deemed safe, a connection was made.

“Dillon had a comical side to him, I like to think I’m pretty personable myself, just like Dillion and we stuck up a conversation and from there we realized we had some mutual friends and interest, and we began to talk,” Van Scyoc said.

Strouse’s mom, Colleen Strouse, told the moving story on her Facebook.

“This awesome young man shows up at the door. How comforting it is to know if my son uses this alert, that I can rest knowing someone will come to check on him. You rock,” Colleen said.

The post rolled nearly 43,000 shares and counting.

“I wanted to get it out there because I felt that this trooper needed to be recognized,” Colleen said.

“I just hope that somewhat my story and Dillon’s story of us hitting it off and getting all these shares, I hope it does somewhat humanize the badge, this was just one instance, but it happens all the time, all throughout the country, we do care about society and the citizens that we encounter every day,” Van Scyoc said.

Especially, this day.