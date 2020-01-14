Midstate prepares for special election

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A special election will be held Tuesday to fill the state Senate seat left vacant by Mike Folmer for the 48th district, covering Lebanon County and parts of Dauphin and York counties.

Lebanon County District Attorney Dave Arnold faces a Lebanon Valley College history professor, Michael Schroeder.

York County officials want voters to know polling places have changed in East Manchester Township and Lewisberry.

The county will continue to use paper ballots for this election despite widespread complaints last November. The director of elections says it’ll be ok.