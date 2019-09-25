Special election set to fill Folmer’s former Senate seat

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A special election will be held in January to fill the seat left vacant by the resignation of state Sen. Mike Folmer.

The special election for the 48th senatorial district will be held Jan. 14, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman announced Wednesday. The district includes all of Lebanon County and portions of Dauphin and York counties.

Folmer, a four-term Republican senator, resigned Sept. 18 after his arrest on child pornography charges.

“The necessity of this election was born out of the tragedy of alleged exploitation of children,” Fetterman said in a statement. “There should be no political angling in determining when or how this election will be held. The people of the 48th deserve representation as soon as possible.”

Fetterman said the special election must be held at least 60 days from the time of the senator’s resignation.

He said according to the Department of State, the laws also require machines to be locked for 20 days after the Nov. 5 election, so counties can not start preparing for the special election until early December.