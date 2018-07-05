Special moment for 10-year-old boy at baseball game

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) - - Keith, or "Bubba," Wagner as he likes to be called is a 10-year-old with some serious pipes. He received a kidney that saved his life, and he says he's never forgotten his angel, or his family.

"Something good had to come out of the worst day of our lives," said Markita Lewis, mother of Keith's donor.

Singing "God Bless the U.S.A" on Independence Day would be a tall order for any singer, but for Bubba, it was just another Wednesday.

"I'm going to kill it tonight," said Keith "Bubba" Wagner.

Bubba wants to be a singer when he grows up, so when he got an invitation to sing at the Barnstormers on the Fourth of July, he was ecstatic.

"My mom kept on saying over and over that special people are gonna come, and I'm like, I kept on saying, 'I think I know, I think I know, and when they came, I was like, 'I did not see this coming,'" said Keith.

The special people? The parents of his kidney donor, a 14-year-old boy who passed away in 2014 from a cardiac arrest brought on by an asthma attack.

"As we sat in the hospital for a couple days, we decided to donate his organs, and then in doing so, he was able to save three lives, and one of those lives was Bubba," said

It was the first time the trio met, but everyone agreed, it's not going to be the last.

"It just gives us a lot of joy knowing that these three young men are doing everything they should be doing just because we said yes," said Lewis.

For just two minutes, Barnstormer Field felt like Madison Square Garden, but Bubba knows if it wasn't for the kindness of others, he and so many other kids would never have the chance to shine.

"You're helping other people in the long run," said Keith "Bubba" Wagner.

"You don't need those organs when you go up to the big house. I'm sure he will accept you any way you are, and if you can save a life and become a hero like our son, well that's a legacy in its own," said Lewis.