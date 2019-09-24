Special needs students read to gnomes

MILLERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Forty-six elementary school students took a field trip to Millerstown Community Park in Perry County Tuesday.

“Greenwood (Elementary School) invited us down for this wonderful day. We did it last year and the children really enjoyed it, so we’re here again,” said Beth Rode, a paraprofessional at Newport Elementary School.

Altrusa International of South Central Pennsylvania hosted a field day for kids with special needs for the third year. The kids and their teachers took part in a scavenger hunt, made bird-feeders and read to gnomes.

“These gnomes work so hard guarding the Earth and taking care of its treasures. They love to read, but they never have the time because they’re always so busy,” said Steve Hoke, who builds the gnome homes.

“They’re more comfortable reading to things that don’t have judgment toward them, so we decided to bring them to the park and let them read to the gnomes,” said Bobbi Wertz-Hoy, on the board of Directors for Altrusa International of South Central Pennsylvania.

Wertz-Hoy said she sat with a boy who read her a Dr. Seuss book.

“He stumbled over some words, but it was quite alright because the gnomes were right there with him and he was feeling like he was just reading to the gnomes,” Wertz-Hoy said.

Whether reading to the gnomes or just admiring them, it was a day filled with smiling faces and not a care in the world.

“And they get to meet other children with similar disabilities and it’s just nice for the kids to realize that they’re not alone in the world and they have other people that are in the same situations,” Wertz-Hoy said.

Orrstown Bank also sponsored lunch for everyone.