Spot Bowl: Fans vote for their top Super Bowl commercials

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A local marketing group has its own competition to celebrate the big game Sunday, tracking Super Bowl commercials instead of plays.

Pavone Marketing Group has been asking fans to vote on their favorite Super Bowl ad for 19 years. CEO Michael Pavone said he expects the rankings to keep changing throughout the night as more votes come in.

“The votes will be pouring in, and it’ll change all night long, through the night, into tomorrow morning,” he said. “There’s high expectations for the game, and for the commercials.”

In casting votes for the best Super Bowl commercial, Pavone gives fans the chance to decide which of the dozens of ads resonates the most with them.

“This is the one day of the year that people are really focused on the commercials,” Pavone said.

The organization hosts its annual Spot Bowl, a poll where people can watch and vote on every ad that airs during the big game.

“People say, ‘Hey did you see that commercial, did you see that commercial, that was my favorite commercial,'” Pavone said.

It is not just fun for the fans. Pavone said it is also an opportunity for advertisers to see what works.

“These guys are spending $6.5 million for 30 seconds, so you really want to make sure you’re effective,” he said.

Pavone also said what works changes year to year.

“It’s amazing how the Super Bowl commercials are sort of reflective of where the country is at this time,” he said. “There’s times when an emotional Clydesdale spot will win. There’ll be other times when a funny Bud Lite commercial will win.”

Spot Bowl gives consumers the chance to let advertisers know what’s resonating with them right now, all while watching the game and the highly-anticipated commercials.

“I really love that element of surprise, when you’re sitting there and you get hit with something you haven’t seen yet, and I just think there’s a lot of value to that too, so I’m looking forward to the new stuff,” Pavone said.

Pavone wants to give people a chance to watch the ads they might have missed and vote on those as well.

The poll will stay open until noon Monday.