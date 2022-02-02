Spring blooms during winter gloom at Hershey Gardens

HERSHEY, Pa (WHTM) — It is still winter, but flowers are in full bloom at Hershey Gardens.

The conservatory is hosting its annual orchid show entitled “For the Love of Orchids.” The show starts on Friday, Feb. 4 to Sunday, Feb 6.

Thousands of orchids and dozens of varieties will be on display. You can get a guided tour, see potting demonstrations, and those who are intimidated by the complex flowers can ask questions to specialists at the show.

“We’ll have vendors who specialize in orchids as well as vendors with supplies, so come on out,” Cathy Nowakowski of the Susquehanna Orchid Society said.

The show is included in the garden’s admission. Tickets to the gardens can be found here.