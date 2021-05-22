Spring Fair steams into Cumberland County

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Williams Grove Historical Steam Engine Association hosted its annual Spring Fair in Cumberland County.

A big attraction this year is the 120th birthday celebration of the Steam Locomotive #643 that was brought to the region in the mid 1960s.

Organizers say it’s part of the overall effort of showing just how far we have come over the years.

“The goal is to preserve the history of agriculture and steam and how we got to combustion and tractors that we see today,” member Tony Thoman said.

The fair runs through the weekend.