Staffing shortage has owners’ family members working at new brewery in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new business in Mechanicsburg is finding a way to temporarily deal with the staffing shortage that the restaurant industry has been facing.

Derek and Elaine Wolf opened up Wolf Brewing Co. in May.

“My wife and I have been dreaming about this for years and years and thought, we’ll regret it if we don’t,” Derek Wolf said.

That’s when the owners’ family stepped up to help, working for free at the brewery when they could get away from their other jobs.

“Our family, they saw that we were in need and they threw on the uniform and came to work for us,” Elaine Wolf said.

Both of their parents and brothers and sisters all volunteered to pick up shifts doing whatever they needed.

“Working all day and then coming here to help at night, it’s been a blessing to have such loving family,” Derek Wolf said.

Derek’s dad Steve works as a surgeon by day, but when he’s not operating he’s at the restaurant helping out.

Elaine’s dad Tom Bordner is retired, but you wouldn’t know it by the time he’s been putting in at his daughter’s new place.

“Bussing tables, that’s a new experience, but you get the procedure down and you just make it happen,” Bordner said.

As the economy recovers they hope they are able to find more workers to fill their staff.

“We want to be one of Pennsylvania’s best places to work. We want our staff to be excited to come to work today so we want to offer them benefits and other perks to be excited to be here,” Elaine Wolf said.

But until that happens, their family is more than willing to fill the extra aprons.

“I mean whatever they need to have done, we want to see that they succeed and do whatever they can to make it happen,” Bordner said.

“We’re just so proud of them, it gets me all choked up,” Steve Wolf said. “As long as they need us, as long as we see a need, we’re definitely here for the long haul. It’s been a labor of love.”

If you’re interested in applying for one of their open positions you can visit the link here.