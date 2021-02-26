Stand-off in Mount Holly Springs, Pa. State Police involved

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 12-year-old boy in Swatara Township who was accidentally shot by his 10-year-old brother with a revolver on Valentine's Day has died from his injuries, according to Dauphin County District Attorney's Office.

The child suffered a gunshot injury to his head at his house and was taken to Penn State M.S. Hershey Medical Center after the shooting, where he later died.