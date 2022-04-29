HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Several Olympic figure skaters are in Hershey Friday for the Stars on Ice performance at the GIANT Center.

“I’m so excited, and the entire cast is looking forward to tonight,” Olympic medalist Jason Brown said. “With the pandemic, we haven’t performed in front of an audience for like two years, so the fact that we get to do this tour, it feels like a huge Olympic celebration.”

According to the GIANT Center’s website, Brown will be performing in Stars on Ice along with others like gold medalist Nathan Chen; silver medalists Madison Chock, Evan Bates, Karen Chen, Alexa Knierim, Brandon Frazier, and Vincent Zhou; bronze medalists Madison Hubbell, Zachary Donohue, and Mirai Nagasu; and 2022 Olympic team members Alysa Liu and Mariah Bell.

“I can promise you, it is a stacked, stacked show,” Brown said.

