State Correctional Institution reports death of an Adams County inmate

SOMERSET, Pa. (WHTM) – State Correctional Institution at Somerset Superintendent Eric Tice reports the death of an inmate from Adams County.

Corrections officers discovered inmate Brandon Piper, 30, unresponsive in his cell at 11:35 a.m Saturday.

Piper was serving a 9-month to 2-year sentence from Adams County for simple assault.

He had been at the correctional institution since April 2019.

The institution said their staff provided immediate emergency assistance until medical personnel arrived.

Piper was pronounced dead by the Emergency Medical Services personnel.

State police were notified and will conduct an investigation.

Piper’s next-of-kin has been notified.