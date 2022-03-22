HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Teachers and administrators from across the state are in Hershey this week for a summit on developing policies to improve learning.

State Education Secretary Noe Ortega spoke about ways to improve equity and inclusion. He says having teachers that students can relate to is a start.

“When I think about what’s the best strategy for addressing learning loss, it’s going to come from having the right educators, we already know the impacts of what it means, in some places, for students to have teachers or school leaders that look like them,” Ortega said.

Cyber security and data reporting are among other topics discussed at the summit, which wraps up on Wednesday.