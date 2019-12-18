State Gaming Control Board to vote on mini-casinos

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A proposed mini-casino for the Midstate could get its license tomorrow.

The State Gaming Control Board will hold a public hearing tomorrow morning in Harrisburg for the mini-casino at the Galleria Mall in York County followed by a license vote.

Penn National paid $50 million for this mini-casino. At first, Springettsbury Township did not want a mini-casino but then changed its mind.

Pennsylvania allowed up to 10 mini-casinos but there were no takers after 5 mini-casino licenses were auctioned off.