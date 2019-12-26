State lawmaker Keller plans to retire at term’s end

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State Rep. Mark Keller, a Republican who represents Perry County and part of Cumberland County in the state House of Representatives, says he will not seek re-election.

Keller has represented the 86th House District since 2006. His current term concludes in November 2020.

“I never felt like this position was a job, but rather a humbling opportunity and tremendous responsibility to be the voice for our conservative, rural community in Harrisburg,” Keller said in a statement thanking his constituents Thursday. “Your unwavering support provided the strength I needed to power through times of challenge and adversity. For this, I can never give enough thanks.”