State lawmakers call for girls wresting to become sanctioned sport

The General Assembly recognized the 2021 Pennsylvania Girl’s State Wrestling Champions. Some lawmakers used the moment to urge the PIAA to make it an official high school sport.

Right now, girls have to compete in boys’ wrestling matches and tournaments in high school. The Cumberland Valley girls wrestling team says that’s an unfair blow to their achievements and goals.

“Many girls quit wrestling as they enter junior and high school when they need to wrestle boys,” Leah Wright, founding member and coach for CV girls wrestling team, said. “Girls turning away from the sport they love, feel strong and empower, that something that’s unacceptable.”

The PIAA has said it needs 100 schools to offer girls wrestling in order to recognize it statewide. So far, only 12 schools across the state have programs.