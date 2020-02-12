State money aims to combat opioid crisis in county jails

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Additional funding from the state looks to help address drug abuse, especially among inmates in prisons.

Nine jails statewide were given funding to lower crime. Franklin County Jail was one of them, the only in the Midstate, and will receive $150,000 over the next year to improve services for inmates who mishandle and depend on opioids.

The effort is expected to be a collaboration with other county jails to set best practices.

“We’re able to compare notes with other counties that are participating in these programs. Whatever we’re doing right, we can share with them, and whatever they’re doing right, they can share with us,” Warden William Bechtold said.

The funding is expected to help facilitate major changes in prisons.

“There are various forms of medication and various forms of treatment that now are available that previously were not,” said Justin Lensbower, Health Services administrator of Franklin County Jail.

The jail also plans to add “more providers, more hours, more nurses, and mental health clinicians. We’ll also be able to do assessments to improve some of that,” according to Lensbower.

The funds look to increase medication, expand services, and help prisons receive more inmates. A medication-assisted treatment program is currently only open for inmates eligible for work release but will change as a result of the funding.

One of the lofty goals is to reduce recidivism and crime.

“If we can make people healthy while they’re here and return them back to their families and to society, then that makes society healthier as a whole also,” Lensbower said.

Gov. Wolf officially declared the opioid crisis in Pennsylvania a disaster emergency back in 2018.