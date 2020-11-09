State of cemetery landscaping concerns Harrisburg woman

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — With Veteran’s Day this Wednesday, many people will be visiting the graves of loved ones.

Thousands of people are buried at William Howard Day Cemetery but it seems not every grave is getting the same landscaping.

Linda Selvey recently found her parent’s graves overgrown and covered in dirt.

“The first time I came down we couldn’t find my dad’s headstone so we got a stick which was covered up on the grave. We kept digging and digging. It was three inches of dirt that covered his headstone,” Selvey said.

Her mother Maude and father Donald Selvey Sr. have been there for more than 25 years.

Her father served in the Army and then the National Guard.

“Veteran’s Day is coming. My father is a veteran and nobody, any family members, shouldn’t have to come down and see this,” Selvey said.

She says she had to keep asking the cemetery office to have someone clean it up for several weeks, though the last two years it hasn’t looked very nice.

“All this was green. The grass was all back here. It was so pretty. It’s not pretty no more,” Selvey said.

When she was here on Friday it was still covered. Sunday afternoon, she was pleasantly surprised that it was mostly cleaned up.

“And I don’t want to come back down here and see it again. But I am going to figure it out how I can move my parents and I will move them from down here, even if I can have them sent to Ft. Indiantown Gap,” Selvey said.

Even with the dirt and brush gone, there’s still a big spot where the ground is sinking on top of her father’s grave.

And from a quick look around, abc27 found at least two graves still covered up.

“If anybody has family members down here in One Solitary Life they need to come see their loved one’s grave,” Selvey said.