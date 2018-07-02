State officials urge safe driving, boating Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - A lot of Midstaters are taking advantage of area waterways during the hot weather.

Along the Susquehanna River on Monday, PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission reminded people to play it safe.

Officials stressed the importance of designating a sober driver on the roadways and waterways throughout the holiday week.

"There are no brakes on boats, and if you end up in the water from an accident, you can't just walk to safety," said John Arway, executive director of the Fish and Boat Commission. "Also, an impaired boat operator oftentimes turns into an impaired driver, and that impaired driver has a 3,000-pound boat and trailer behind his vehicle."

There were 15 fatalities involving boats in Pennsylvania last year. Three involved alcohol.