State officials working on bill to allow several cities to build "protected" bike lanes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Many cities across Pennsylvania are starting to create bike lanes, like this one in Lancaster. It makes a ride down the street a little safer.

"The fewer people you have driving cars, so it eases congestion and helps make the environment healthier," said Marilyn Chastek, President of Bicycle South Central PA.

Chastek says more protection is needed.

"The fact that so many people do bike in the sidewalk shows you that they're uncomfortable riding on the streets," said Chastek.

What would help, a barrier, like parked cars between bikers and traffic. But under current state law, cars have to park within a foot of the curb, so protected bike lines aren't possible.

"In the vehicle code in the downtown district, you're not allowed to ride bicycles on the sidewalks," said Wayne Martin, Harrisburg City Engineer. "We were considering Qwick-Kurb, which is basically a plastic rubberized curb. That's expensive, very expensive. So if we could put in just linear posts and paint, paint and plastic basically, we can save a lot."

On Monday, the State House Transportation Committee voted on a bill to change state law, allowing for protected parking.

"Protected bike lanes and parking protected bike lanes really encourage more people to bike. They feel much safer," said Chastek.

Now bikers like Chastek are one step closer to potentially having a barrier of parked cars separating her from a dangerous ride.

City of Harrisburg leaders are hopeful that the bill goes through, so when they do start construction here on State Street, they can add in those protected bike lanes.