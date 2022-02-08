State Parks in the Midstate allocated funding in proposed budget

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Parks could receive new funding through Governor Tom Wolf’s proposed 2022-23 budget.

Public improvement projects from the Capital Facilities Bond Fund and other revenue sources would cover millions of dollars for state park upgrades across Pennsylvania.

In the Midstate, Michaux State Forest would receive $75,000 to construct a resource management center and storage building in Adams and Cumberland counties.

About $160,000 would also be dedicated to Ridge Road improvements in the Michaux State Forest from the Keystone Recreation Park and Conservation current revenues.

The dam at memorial Lake State Park in Lebanon County would undergo a rehab project worth $7,800,000.

Bridges in local state parks would also be slated for new funding through the proposed budget.

State Forestry Bridge revenues would cover the structural replacement of the Treaster Valley Road bridge in Bald Eagle State Forest and the Wynn Gap Haul Road bridge in Tuscarora State Forest, both in Mifflin County. The Bald Eagle State Forest bridge would receive $200,000 and the Tuscarora State Forest bridge would receive $250,000.

Two additional bridges in the Tuscarora State Forest in Perry County would receive a combined $475,000.

In York County, Codorus State Park would see a park paving project worth $450,000.

Nearly $117 million is allocated to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resource public projects.

Additional projects can be found in the proposed state budget.