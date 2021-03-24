State Police accuse Cumberland man of offering sexual acts to teen for money

CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County man is in custody after allegedly asking a 15-year-old for nude images and sexual favors.

Pennsylvania State Police say Bradley Scott Hock, 40, of Southampton Township, contacted a juvenile on Facebook Messenger asking if he wanted to receive oral sex.

In addition, Hock allegedly offered to pay money so he could perform oral sex on the victim.

Police say Hock was identified by his Facebook profile as well as the numerous images of facial tattoos he had forwarded to the victim.

He was later taken into custody at a remote location where he intended to meet the victim in person.

Hock now faces multiple charges including Corruption of Minors, Unlawful Contact with Minor, Criminal Solicitation Sexual Abuse of Children and Promoting Prostitution of Minor.

He was committed to Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 bail.