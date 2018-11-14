State Police are searching for missing Dauphin County man Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Missing: Robert Ricker [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Robert Ricker was last seen driving 2018 Toyota Tundra. Registration: ZCW-6599 [ + - ]

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) - The Pennsylvania State Police in Newport is searching for a missing man.

Troopers say Robert Ricker was last seen on November 9th, driving a black 2018 Toyota Tundra with the registration tag ZCW-6599.

Ricker was traveling from his home in Marysville to his place of business, R&R Plaster & Drywall, on Eastern Drive in Swatara Township.

If anyone knows Ricker's location, or any information pertaining to this investigation, please contact Pennsylvania State Police at 717-567-3110.