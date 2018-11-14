Local

State Police are searching for missing Dauphin County man

NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) - The Pennsylvania State Police in Newport is searching for a missing man. 

Troopers say Robert Ricker was last seen on November 9th, driving a black 2018 Toyota Tundra with the registration tag ZCW-6599. 

Ricker was traveling from his home in Marysville to his place of business, R&R Plaster & Drywall, on Eastern Drive in Swatara Township. 

If anyone knows Ricker's location, or any information pertaining to this investigation, please contact Pennsylvania State Police at 717-567-3110.

