State Police are searching for missing Dauphin County man
NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) - The Pennsylvania State Police in Newport is searching for a missing man.
Troopers say Robert Ricker was last seen on November 9th, driving a black 2018 Toyota Tundra with the registration tag ZCW-6599.
Ricker was traveling from his home in Marysville to his place of business, R&R Plaster & Drywall, on Eastern Drive in Swatara Township.
If anyone knows Ricker's location, or any information pertaining to this investigation, please contact Pennsylvania State Police at 717-567-3110.