State police attempt to identify suspect in string of Huntingdon thefts

Local

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for an unknown female suspect who allegedly used a stolen driver’s license to cash a stolen check on November 3, 2020.

The check was observed to be fraudulent and the suspect fled in an unknown direction. The suspect is reportedly connected to several other similar incidents.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or if you can identify the suspect are asked to contact the Troop G, Huntingdon Station at  814-627-3161 and speak to Trooper Mock or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or bu submitting a tip online.

