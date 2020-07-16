State police: Chambersburg man raped infant girl, released child pornography online

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police announced on Thursday the arrest of a Chambersburg man accused of raping an infant girl, in addition to recording and releasing the material online.

State police say David Paul Robinson sexually assaulted the 9-month-old girl and released recordings of the assaults online.

A search warrant was executed Wednesday after state police previously received information noting that someone was manufacturing and distributing child pornography in Franklin County. That information was reported by an online chat service.

Following the investigation, state police also believe several of the images could depict newly produced material involving a child victim.

The Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crimes Unit was joined by Homeland Security Investigations, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and state police from Chambersburg in investigating and arresting Robinson in Guilford Township.

He was taken into custody and arraigned before District Magistrate Annie Gomez-Shockey. Robinson remains in Franklin County Prison on $800,000 bail.

Robinson, 31, has been charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, unlawful contact with a minor, manufacturing and disseminating child pornography, and other related offenses.

