LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men have been arrested after allegedly stealing from a construction site and leading Troopers on a chase in Dauphin County.

On April 21 State Police in Harrisburg responded to the 1000 block of Laudermilch Road in response to recent thefts from a construction site. Troopers observed a white UHAUL Chevy Silverado and a brief pursuit was initiated.

Troopers say the investigation led them to addresses in Londonderry Township and East Hanover Township where contact was made with Steven Mast, 26, and Ivan Rodgers, 21. State Police located the vehicles involved as well as items believed to have been stolen from the construction site.

Mast has been charged with felony theft by unlawful taking, theft of secondary metal, defiant trespass, misdemeanor fleeing officers, criminal mischief, and driving offenses.

Bail for Mast was set at $25,000 and he was taken to Dauphin County Prison.

Rodgers was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking, theft of secondary metal, and defiant trespass, as well as misdemeanor criminal mischief and tampering with evidence. Rodgers posted $25,000 bail.

Mast and Rodgers are scheduled for preliminary hearings on May 12.