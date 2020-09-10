State police highlight ongoing use of force training at the academy

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Many across the country are calling for police reform when it comes to use of force.

Training specific to the issue in the commonwealth has increased in recent years.

Instructors at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy say the use of force incidents aren’t always so cut and dry and they want to clear up some misconceptions from the public.

“Is that attack really imminent? Has he given any indication that he’s going to charge me?” said Sgt. Timothy Fetzer, supervisor of the Use of Force Unit for the Bureau of Training and Education.

Use of force was something always taught, but not its own unit until 2016.

They’ve added more hours to the curriculum for scenario training, taser training, and the de-escalation program.

“We’re seeing the cadets that come in here — in this technology age — aren’t coming in with the interpersonal communication skills that folks had 3, 4, 5 years ago,” Fetzer said.

Fetzer says it’s important to give cadets a bank of knowledge to use before resorting to deadly force.

“It would be natural for a police officer because of some of the things that are going on to possibly hesitate when making their decisions,” Fetzer said.

One big factor when it comes to many recent cases of use of force is race.

“In this current climate I think we all need to be a little bit more educated and informed about systemic issues that have occurred throughout generations and throughout our culture,” said Lt. William Slaton, commander of the Heritage Affairs Section in the Equality and Inclusion office.

That’s why cadets are taught cultural diversity awareness in the first week and racial profiling awareness in the last week.

Slaton says his section has been meeting with community leaders

“Our unit, the Heritage Affairs section, we’ve been going out and engaging with these community groups and community leaders to let them know like what you see in Minneapolis and everywhere else across the country is not indicative of the Pennsylvania State Police and we want to hear your concerns and hear how we as an organization can train our troopers better,” he said.

Training is ongoing and Slaton says, right now, troopers are participating in a mandatory program where the use of force policy is revisited in addition to de-escalation techniques.

