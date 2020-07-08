State Police investigate death of 9-year-old Franklin County child

WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) –Pennsylvania State Police are actively investigating the death of a 9-year-old child in Waynesboro Borough.

Officials say police were dispatched on a residence on Cleveland Avenue Wednesday, July 8, at approximately 7:15 a.m. for the death of a child.

Police say the 9-year-old was transported to Waynesboro Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities say the public is not in any danger and more information will be released at a later date.

