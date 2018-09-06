Adams County woman accused of beating husband to death Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

YORK SPRINGS BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) - A 65-year-old man was found dead around 6:45 a.m. Thursday morning on the 200 block of Middle Street in the York Springs Borough of Adams County.

State police say they found James Stephens dead inside a home where he suffered multiple hits from a blunt object. They believe the incident took place around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Authorities say they found a baseball bat at the scene which they believe to be the instrument used to kill Stephens.

Police arrested 63-year-old Deborah Stephens at the scene this morning and have charged her with one count of criminal homicide.

She is currently being housed at Adams County Prison.

Investigators say there have been multiple domestic violence incidents at the residence.

One incident involved Deborah Stephens hitting James Stephens with a television remote control.