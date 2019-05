State police investigating a death before car crash Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - State police are investigating a death they say happened before the victim crashed his car.

Police say Jeffery Carty was heading south on I-81 in Guilford township around 8:30 am when his vehicle went across the center median and then hit a guard rail at mile marker 15.

No other vehicles were hit during the incident.

Police are saying that Carty was dead before the accident and that there are no signs of foul play.