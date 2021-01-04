State police investigating bullet riddled, overturned car crash on Schuylkill Expressway

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police were in for a surprise when they responded to a crash on the Schuylkill Expressway on December 31, 2020 around 11 p.m. Upon arrival, Troopers found an overturned black 2017 Acura MDX SUV resting on its roof with gunshot holes to the body and windows.

The crash involved two victims, a 21-year-old male and a 20-year-old male who were rushed to Temple University Hospital for medical treatment after sustaining numerous gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe a shooting on I-76 Westbound caused the Acura to lose control and crash. Gunshot holes indicate the bullets originated from the exterior of the vehicle.

Both victims are currently listed in stable condition.

Any persons with information on this incident are asked to anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477), submit a report online, or call the Philadelphia Station at 215-452-5216 and speak to a Trooper Rossiter.