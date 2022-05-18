SOUTH HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary at the home of two Dauphin County residents in their 90s.

State Police say on May 18 around 2 a.m. State Police were notified of the burglary in South Hanover Township. The victims, 94 and 96-years-old, were sleeping when two unknown men kicked in a door of their residence and took a large sum of cash.

According to Pennsylvania CrimeStoppers, the unknown males repeatedly asked the female resident “where’s the money” while holding her down in bed. The resident then retrieved a green-colored purse and gave it to the males.

This purse was described as containing her social security card as well as approximately $20,000 in various denominations of U.S. Currency.

The elderly male resident also reported about $2,000 in cash missing.

The two men fled in an unknown direction and were described as wearing masks and dark colored clothing

State Police say the investigation is being conducted by the State Police Harrisburg Criminal Investigation Unit and anyone with information is asked to call 717-671-8500.