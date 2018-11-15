State Police investigating deadly multi-vehicle crash

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

HAMBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - - The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a deadly crash on I-78 West in Windsor Township, Berks County.

This happened around 2:40 Wednesday afternoon.

According to investigators, at least one person was killed, and at least 3 others injured, after a tractor-trailer was traveling westbound and was unable to stop before oncoming traffic.

That truck struck a passenger vehicle, which then was pushed into the back of a second tractor-trailer.

State Police say the chain-reaction crash involved 5 tractor-trailers, and the passenger vehicle.

Heavy fire engulfed two of the trucks and the vehicle.

Traffic began moving in one eastbound lane around 7 p.m, both westbound lanes are still closed for the clean-up and investigation.

State Police say several fire companies from Berks, Lehigh, Lebanon, and Schuylkill counties assisted.