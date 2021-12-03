Pennsylvania State Police investigating death in Quincy Township municipal building

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a death inside the Quincy Township municipal building in Franklin County on Friday.

State Trooper Megan Ammerman confirmed to abc27 that there was a death and that an investigation is ongoing.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!

According to the township website, a tree lighting ceremony was planned for Friday night but was canceled just after 3 p.m. due to unforeseen circumstances.

This is an ongoing story. abc27 will provide updates as they are made available.