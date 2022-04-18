LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg are investigating a road rage incident where a man allegedly pointed a gun at another driver.

On April 15 a Massachusetts man driving on I-81S near mile marker 72 reported to State Police that a white male driver pointed a firearm at him.

¡Recibe noticias locales y el pronóstico del tiempo directamente en tu buzón de email! Regístrate aquí para recibir los boletines diarias de AL DÍA CON ABC27.

The incident happened shortly before 4 p.m. and the vehicle was described as a 2007 body style Honda Pilot with a Pennsylvania registration of LRL7913.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police.