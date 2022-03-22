MARTIC TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a homicide in Lancaster County after a man was found in an embankment in the area of the Holtwood Bridge with gunshot wounds.

Officials have identified the victim as 31-year-old Edguardo Luis Bermudez-Melendez, who was reported missing to the West York Borough Police Department on March 14 and had not been seen since Mach 13

Bermudez-Melendez’s vehicle, a gray 2014 Mazda 3 bearing Pennsylvania registration LWC-2762, has not been located.

Bermudez-Melendez was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray shorts, a black windbreaker jacket, and running sneakers. Pennsylvania State Police Troop J-Lancaster and Troop J-York are actively investigating this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident are asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107