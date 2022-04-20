CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police continue to investigate a threat that occurred at the Target Distribution Center in Chambersburg Monday, April 18.

Trooper Megan Ammerman with Pennsylvania State Police says that, as of Wednesday, nothing has been found connected to the threat.

The distribution center has resumed activity as normal.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

According to Trooper Ammerman, workers were sent home for precautionary reasons as State Police investigate the threat.

State Police are calling the situation an “active investigation” and the nature of the threat has not yet been disclosed.

This is a developing story and abc27 will bring more information as it becomes available. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.