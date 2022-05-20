LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating multiple reports of trespassing on Three Mile Island.

State Police say they’re investigating reports of individuals trespassing and entering the facilities of the defunct nuclear power plant that was the scene of a near-catastrophic meltdown.

State Police did not provide any descriptions of the suspects and said anyone with information should contact the Pennsylvania State Police Harrisburg Station at 717-671-7500.

Three Mile Island was closed in 2019 and decommissioning of the nuclear reactor will take 60 years to complete. A small number of employees are expected to remain at the plant to manage the decommissioning.

The Three Mile Island accident is widely considered the most serious accident in U.S. commercial nuclear power plant operating history. According to the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a “combination of equipment malfunctions, design-related problems and worker errors led to TMI-2’s partial meltdown and very small off-site releases of radioactivity.”

The near-catastrophic meltdown at Three Mile Island was the subject of a recent Netflix documentary, Meltdown: Three Mile Island.

The documentary “tells the story of ordinary people having the courage to do extraordinary things” during the 1979 partial meltdown. The story is told “through the lens of chief engineer and whistleblower, Richard Parks, as well as the community it impacted.”

Directed by Kief Davidson, the documentary includes dramatic reenactments, archival footage, never-before-seen home video, and interviews.