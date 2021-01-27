State Police issue missing persons advisory in Chambersburg, PA

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Clyde Stewart, an 81-year-old white male, with balding gray hair, gray beard, blue eyes, 5ft 9in, 150lbs and Elizabeth Stewart, a 73-year-old white female with gray hair, brown eyes, glasses, 5ft, 100 lbs.

Police say they were last seen Tuesday morning at Lincoln Way East, Greene Township, Franklin County, PA.

They are traveling in a 2010 black Jeep Cherokee with PA tag LGL4005.

Police believe these individuals may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clyde and Elizabeth Stewart is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or Chambersburg PSP at 717-264-5161.

