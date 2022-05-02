GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the person who stole multiple iPhones from a Gettysburg Verizon store.

State Police in Gettysburg say the suspect walked into the Gettysburg Village Drive story and cut the security wires securing two iPhones.

The person then left the store with the phones without paying for them. A description of the phones taken was not provided by State Police.

Any person with information on this incident is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

All callers to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person.