NEWPORT, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a man who they say attempted to fill multiple fraudulent prescriptions for controlled substances.

The man was first reported at the Walnut Street Weis Markets on March 8 wearing a red Polo hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and black sneakers.

State Police say the man was advised that his prescriptions would be filled around 7 p.m., however, he never returned to pick them up.

On the same date, the suspect attempted to have the same prescriptions filled at Medicine Shoppe in Newport.









The man is described as having a large build, approximately 6 feet tall, black curly hair, and facial hair.

Anyone with information on this incident, or if you can identify the man, is asked to anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at CrimeStoppers.