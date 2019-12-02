State Police: Man led troopers on 45 minute chase through Dauphin and Lancaster counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– State Police said a man led them on a chase through two counties for nearly an hour early Sunday morning.

Harold Weaver has been charged with Fleeing and Eluding and DUI.

State Police said they tried to stop Weaver for a traffic violation on Interstate 83 South in Swatara Township but he did not stop.

Troopers followed him through Dauphin and Lancaster counties for about 45 minutes. The chase ended at Donegal Springs and Kraybill Church roads in East Donegal Township, Lancaster County.

State Police said Weaver was wanted for other crimes.