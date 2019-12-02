State Police: Teen abducted in Luzerne County has been found

UPDATE: According to WNEP, troopers in Luzerne County say deadly force was used against alleged abductor Jordan Oliver. The 20-year-old allegedly held 15-year-old Samara Derwin in a wooded area in Hanover Township after stealing a police vehicle in Nanticoke.

UPDATE: State Police say the teenager who was abducted has been found safe. Investigators did not say if the suspect was arrested.

NANTICOKE, Pa. (WHTM) – An Amber Alert was issued after State Police say a teen was abducted by a man in a stolen police cruiser in Luzerne County.

Samara Derwin, 16, was last seen near Nanticoke High School.

State Police say she was abducted by Jordan Oliver, 20.

He was driving a stolen marked 2014 Ford Interceptor Nanticoke Police cruiser with PA Registration MG5473H-PA.